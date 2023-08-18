NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.07 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00004368 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $95.93 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00041365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00029033 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00013378 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000778 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.1167493 USD and is down -8.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $100,334,491.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.