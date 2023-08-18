Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Super Group (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.
Super Group Stock Up 16.0 %
Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $414.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.21 million. Super Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Super Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Super Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,345,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,751,000 after purchasing an additional 139,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,864,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,464,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Group by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,285 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.
Super Group Company Profile
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
