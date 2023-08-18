Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Super Group (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Super Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Group

Super Group Stock Up 16.0 %

Shares of Super Group stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. Super Group has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.73.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $414.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.21 million. Super Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Super Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Super Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,345,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,751,000 after purchasing an additional 139,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,864,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,464,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Group by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,285 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.