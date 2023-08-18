Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NKTR. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nektar Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NKTR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. 5,539,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,373. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 349.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

