Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,977,820. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU opened at $63.56 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

