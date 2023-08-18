Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $101.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average of $95.90. The firm has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

