Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

