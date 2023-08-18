Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,746,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after purchasing an additional 352,778 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 5,645,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,536,000 after buying an additional 289,629 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 20.0% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 104,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $380.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

