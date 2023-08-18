Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $704,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $2,635,175. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $199.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.98. The firm has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

