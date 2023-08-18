Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,348,000 after buying an additional 103,676 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after buying an additional 926,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after buying an additional 735,528 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $268.03 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The stock has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

