Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,907,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,077,000 after purchasing an additional 476,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB opened at $36.81 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

View Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.