Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 39,558 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 334.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,558 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 332.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 493,575 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 196.0% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 696,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 460,999 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $25.43.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

