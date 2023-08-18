Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NEOG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

NEOG stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -322.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $241.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth about $147,849,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,261,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $107,401,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

