NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetApp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.31. 2,159,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.08. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

