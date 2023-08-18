Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Netlist Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. Netlist has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 188.88% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. Equities analysts expect that Netlist will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

