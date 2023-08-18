New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CRO Mark Dodds Sells 2,920 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) CRO Mark Dodds sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $245,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Dodds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Relic alerts:

On Friday, June 16th, Mark Dodds sold 9,008 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $612,093.60.

New Relic Price Performance

New Relic stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.13 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in New Relic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in New Relic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Relic

About New Relic

(Get Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.