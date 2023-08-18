New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NYMT. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

NYMT stock remained flat at $8.85 during trading on Thursday. 664,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,697. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $12.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.07%.

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 155,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 229,084 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 912,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

