New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,531,901 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the previous session’s volume of 1,029,409 shares.The stock last traded at $43.23 and had previously closed at $42.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

New York Times Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $372,164.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $372,164.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $375,955.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,497,792.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,233,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

