Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NEM. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.19.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Newmont has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

