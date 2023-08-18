Newmont (TSE:NGT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.44

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$51.44 and last traded at C$51.78, with a volume of 105174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NGT
Newmont Stock Performance
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.87 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.9459265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Newmont Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.53%.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Newmont
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.