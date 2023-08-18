Newmont (TSE:NGT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.44

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$51.44 and last traded at C$51.78, with a volume of 105174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Newmont alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NGT

Newmont Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48. The firm has a market cap of C$41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.49.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.87 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.9459265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.53%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.