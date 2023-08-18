NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $67.82. 3,454,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,083,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.17 and a 1-year high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

