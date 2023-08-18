NFT (NFT) Market Cap Achieves $674,884.38

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018592 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014747 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,033.96 or 1.00084071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.