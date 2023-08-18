Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 4.8%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 25,850,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 44,629,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. TD Cowen lowered Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Nikola alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nikola

Nikola Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Nikola news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $30,822.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at $341,992.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nikola news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $30,822.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at $341,992.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $135,210.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 780,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,428 shares of company stock worth $173,319. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 81.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,978,000 after buying an additional 1,931,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 78.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after buying an additional 6,061,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 67.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after buying an additional 4,690,316 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.