NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.52

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.52 and last traded at C$5.54, with a volume of 3640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

NioCorp Developments Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$163.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

