NKN (NKN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $51.35 Million

NKN (NKN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0854 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market cap of $51.35 million and $2.67 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NKN has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 754,831,362 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org. The official website for NKN is nkn.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN, or New Kind of Network, is a cryptocurrency token and project focused on networking and connectivity. The NKN token is the primary medium of exchange within the NKN ecosystem, incentivizing participants to share their network bandwidth and computing resources. The NKN platform aims to redefine the Internet’s network connectivity segment by decentralizing network resources. NKN tokens are used to incentivize and reward participants, fuel the platform’s unique consensus algorithm, MOCA, and facilitate decision-making within the network. The NKN project was developed by a team of experienced technologists, including co-founders Yanbo Li, Bruce Li, and Yilun Zhang, with a mission to build a decentralized, shared, and secure Internet of the future.”

