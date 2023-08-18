NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in NMI were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NMIH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after purchasing an additional 182,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,741,000 after acquiring an additional 87,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NMI by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,103,000 after acquiring an additional 300,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,749,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,366,000 after purchasing an additional 86,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $115,042.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

NMI Trading Up 0.4 %

NMI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 24,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,989. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.19.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.95 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

