Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Noah Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NOAH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,348. The company has a market cap of $796.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. Noah has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.99 million during the quarter.

Noah Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Noah’s payout ratio is 18.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Noah by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 23,018 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Noah by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Noah by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after buying an additional 93,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Noah by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

