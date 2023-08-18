Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Shares Down 11.9%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRDXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nordex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Nordex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nordex

Nordex Price Performance

About Nordex

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36.

(Get Free Report)

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.