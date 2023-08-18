North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,623.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,623.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.08. 64,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,137. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

