North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,288 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after buying an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after buying an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $400.49. 2,915,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,778,025. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $320.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

