North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% during the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $517,752,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 328,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 21.8% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,411,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,392,000 after purchasing an additional 431,989 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,657,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,330,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

