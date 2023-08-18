North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,011,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,020. The firm has a market cap of $185.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $294.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.46.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Citigroup reduced their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.