North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 59,544 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $100.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.