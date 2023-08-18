North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $10.80 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.86.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.79. 377,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,930. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.36. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $222.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

