North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $16.50 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $16,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $11,444,550,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,745,240 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.1 %

ROK traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,563. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.13.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

