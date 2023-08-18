North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $22.82 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,013,000 after buying an additional 86,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,434,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,381,000 after purchasing an additional 140,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $486.66. 435,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,300. The company’s 50 day moving average is $476.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.08. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $514.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.33.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuit
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.