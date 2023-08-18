North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $22.82 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,013,000 after buying an additional 86,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,434,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,381,000 after purchasing an additional 140,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $486.66. 435,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,300. The company’s 50 day moving average is $476.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.08. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $514.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. Insiders own 3.18% of the company's stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.33.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

