North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $6.98 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $859,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $7.04 on Friday, reaching $544.70. 1,630,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $466.57 and its 200-day moving average is $404.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $552.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $517.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 62.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,841 shares of company stock worth $360,357,419 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

