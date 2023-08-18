North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 272 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $13,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.07. The company had a trading volume of 212,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,821. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $180.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.64.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

