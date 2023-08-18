North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,100 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,979 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Activity at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VMware

VMware Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VMW traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.28. 763,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.32.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.