North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 885 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.7% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after buying an additional 98,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,423,841,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,736,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,066,766,000 after purchasing an additional 69,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $776,333,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $277.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,327. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.74.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

View Our Latest Report on Stryker

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.