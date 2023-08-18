Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $40.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.98. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,791 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,692 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.