Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWBI

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWBI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 429,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $173.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott J. Watson purchased 5,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at $365,787.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 382 shares of company stock worth $4,232. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.