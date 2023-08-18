NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Downgraded by CIBC

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2023

CIBC downgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNFree Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$11.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on NWH.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWH.UN

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance

TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$6.40 on Monday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$6.06 and a one year high of C$13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.02.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

(Get Free Report)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.