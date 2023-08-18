NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$11.00.
Several other research firms have also commented on NWH.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.36.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
