NOV Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

NOV has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NOV to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Down 1.2 %

NOV stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.92. NOV has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial started coverage on NOV in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NOV by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NOV by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.