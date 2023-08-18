NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NG stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 40.75 and a quick ratio of 40.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 87.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

