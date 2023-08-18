Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $411.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.53. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $192.18.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S are going to split on Wednesday, September 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 20th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 20th.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 81.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.8836 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

