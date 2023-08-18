NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NuScale Power Price Performance

NuScale Power stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 525,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,796. NuScale Power has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 5,053 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $40,272.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,453.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 5,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $40,272.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,453.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Colbert sold 29,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $235,541.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,555 shares of company stock valued at $767,114. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuScale Power Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NuScale Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NuScale Power by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in NuScale Power by 80.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NuScale Power by 34.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

