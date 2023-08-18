Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.64

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.64 and traded as low as $4.58. Nuveen Senior Income Fund shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 299,300 shares.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Senior Income Fund
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Senior Income Fund
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.