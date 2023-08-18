Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.64

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.64 and traded as low as $4.58. Nuveen Senior Income Fund shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 299,300 shares.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSL. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 66,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.