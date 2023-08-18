Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.80

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $10.53. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 24,723 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
