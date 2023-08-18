Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.80

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $10.53. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 24,723 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 30.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

