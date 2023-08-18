NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $443.16.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $432.99. 57,950,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,179,289. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.58. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 218.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

