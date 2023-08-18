Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.77 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $234.73 million and $17.77 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,663.08 or 0.06378024 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00041362 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018913 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00029071 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013463 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04106353 USD and is down -4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $26,174,392.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

